Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has ranked first among all developers in Dubai by off-plan sales volume in May 2026, registering 1,601 transactions with a total value of AED1.46 billion ($400 million), it claimed.

The milestone highlights the developer’s strong market position, placing it first in terms of units sold and second by total sales value across the emirate during the month. Building on this momentum, Azizi has continued to record strong sales activity into June, the developer said.

Reflecting the strong appeal of its diverse portfolio and its commitment to delivering long-term value for investors, the record-breaking sales month underscores sustained demand for Azizi’s developments amid Dubai’s thriving real estate market.

Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “Our market-leading May unit sales, more than twice the volume of any other developer in the emirate, fill us with pride and demonstrate that, even amid broader uncertainty and a more cautious global environment, Dubai’s real estate market remains among the most resilient and appealing in the world. Demand and investor confidence here continue to hold firm. This is a testament to Dubai’s wise leadership, long-term vision, and investor-friendly framework. With projects designed to meet and exceed the evolving needs of residents and investors alike, we’re proud to be contributing to this sustained growth.”

As demand for Dubai real estate continues to grow, Azizi remains focused on expanding its portfolio, accelerating project delivery, and creating long-term value for homeowners and investors across its developments, the company added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).