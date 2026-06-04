Muscat --- Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authorityfor Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), and Head of the Omani side inthe Oman-Korea Joint Committee held a meeting, vida video-conferencing, withJung-Kwan KIM, Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources of the Republic ofKorea and Head of the Korean side in the Joint Committee.

During the meeting, the two sides explored ways to strengthen and advance Omani-Korean relations towards an economic and investment partnership.

Thediscussions covered topics of mutual interest as part of ongoing efforts toexpand economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Thetwo sides reviewed promising opportunities for collaboration across severalpriority sectors, including oil and gas, green hydrogen, artificialintelligence (AI) technologies, vehicle and automotive manufacturing, as wellas the development and support of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Themeeting underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation and integrationin the field of special economic zones and free zones between the two countriesand leveraging shared expertise and experiences to support economic anddevelopment objectives while reinforcing the strategic partnership between theSultanate of Oman and the Republic of Korea.

Thetwo sides also discussed ways to facilitate operational and logisticsactivities for Korean companies operating in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm(SEZAD), contributing to an enhanced business environment and attractingfurther Korean investments to the Sultanate of Oman.

Duringthe meeting, the Korean Minister expressed his country's appreciation to theSultanate of Oman for its continuous cooperation, particularly in facilitatingsupply chains between the two countries.

The meeting comes within the framework of coordination between both sides inpreparation for the upcoming session of the Oman-Korea Joint Committee, whichis expected to be held in the last quarter of this year.

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