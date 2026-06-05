SHANGHAI - China's mainland stocks held steady on Friday, bucking weakness across broader ​Asia, as modest losses ⁠in AI-related shares countered gains in financials and ‌property stocks. Hong Kong shares fell.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index edged ​down 0.1% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained ​0.4%. Hong Kong's ​benchmark Hang Seng was down 0.8%.

Chinese onshore AI and communication shares proved resilient, slipping just 0.7% ⁠and 0.2%, respectively, even as global investors turned defensive following a softer-than-expected AI outlook from U.S. chipmaker Broadcom.

Financials and real estate shares led gains onshore, up 1.0% and 1.4%, ​respectively.

"The tech ‌sector remains ⁠the core driver ⁠of long-term outperformance in China's equity markets," said Janice Hu, UBS China ​president.

"We've seen technological innovation and semiconductor supply ‌chain localisation over the past, ⁠and we expect continued strong policy support. Combined with ample domestic liquidity, this has allowed China's big tech sector to demonstrate a unique pace of monetisation."

Onshore chip stocks fell 2.1%, after gaining nearly 50% year-to-date. The tech-focused STAR50 Index was down 1.7%.

Hong Kong-listed shares of AIA Group, HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered PLC fell sharply on ‌Friday on growing concerns that Beijing's tighter capital ⁠controls could dent the business of ​global financial firms with exposure to mainland China.

Tech majors listed in Hong Kong were down 1.2%.

China's central ​bank resumed ‌injections via its daily liquidity operations on Friday, ⁠following a two-day hiatus.

(Reporting ​by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)