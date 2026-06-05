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SHANGHAI - China's mainland stocks held steady on Friday, bucking weakness across broader Asia, as modest losses in AI-related shares countered gains in financials and property stocks. Hong Kong shares fell.
China's blue-chip CSI300 Index edged down 0.1% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng was down 0.8%.
Chinese onshore AI and communication shares proved resilient, slipping just 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively, even as global investors turned defensive following a softer-than-expected AI outlook from U.S. chipmaker Broadcom.
Financials and real estate shares led gains onshore, up 1.0% and 1.4%, respectively.
"The tech sector remains the core driver of long-term outperformance in China's equity markets," said Janice Hu, UBS China president.
"We've seen technological innovation and semiconductor supply chain localisation over the past, and we expect continued strong policy support. Combined with ample domestic liquidity, this has allowed China's big tech sector to demonstrate a unique pace of monetisation."
Onshore chip stocks fell 2.1%, after gaining nearly 50% year-to-date. The tech-focused STAR50 Index was down 1.7%.
Hong Kong-listed shares of AIA Group, HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered PLC fell sharply on Friday on growing concerns that Beijing's tighter capital controls could dent the business of global financial firms with exposure to mainland China.
Tech majors listed in Hong Kong were down 1.2%.
China's central bank resumed injections via its daily liquidity operations on Friday, following a two-day hiatus.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)