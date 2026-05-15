PG Real Estate, the boutique developer known for its design-led, low-density communities, has officially handed over PG One, its flagship mixed-use development in Al Furjan, marking another major milestone in the company’s delivery-focused growth strategy.

With an approximate sales value of AED150 million ($40.84 million), PG One was fully sold out at launch, continuing PG Real Estate’s track record of achieving complete sell-outs across all projects launched to date.

The completed development comprises 113 residential apartments and 8 retail units, and has already demonstrated strong post-handover market performance, with units in the secondary market commanding notable premiums driven by sustained end-user demand, quality execution, and high occupancy levels. Located within walking distance from the Discovery Garden metro station, this residential tower features studios, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom duplex apartments, each with its own pool, not to mention a communal pool that is arguably the largest in the area.

PG Real Estate said the project reflects the company’s core philosophy that true developer success is measured not at launch, but by the long-term performance of the delivered asset and the returns generated for investors and homeowners.

Karim Merchant, CEO of PG Real Estate, said: “For us, success is ultimately measured by the trust our investors and customers place in us with their hard-earned money and the returns they achieve over time as a result of that trust.”

“We are proud that every project we have handed over to date has performed strongly in the secondary market and commanded a premium. That, more than anything else, validates the quality of our developments and our long-term approach to value creation.”

Merchant added that PG One exceeded several of its original launch specifications during construction, with upgrades made across finishes, detailing, and common areas to further enhance the end-user experience.

“We believe handover is where a developer’s real reputation begins. At PG One, we focused not only on delivering what was promised, but on elevating the overall product beyond expectations. That commitment to quality and execution continues to define our business.”

The company also confirmed an upcoming development pipeline valued at approximately AED300 million, including a premium Grade A commercial office tower in Al Jaddaf and a high-end residential project in Meydan Horizon.

According to PG Real Estate, both projects will continue the company’s strategy of focusing on prime locations, controlled density, strong design differentiation, and long-term investment value.

“Our approach has always been disciplined and selective,” Merchant said. “We are not focused on volume for the sake of growth. We focus on creating high-quality developments that perform sustainably over time for both end-users and investors.”

The developer also reiterated its long-term confidence in Dubai’s real estate market, citing continued economic growth, infrastructure expansion, regulatory maturity, and increasing international demand for premium residential and commercial assets across the emirate.

Buyer feedback following the handover of PG One has been largely positive, particularly around construction quality, finishing standards, upgraded specifications, and the project’s low-density living environment.

Several homeowners pointed to the professionalism of the handover process and the quality of workmanship across the development. Investor Karan Bajaj described the experience as “smooth, professional, and reassuring,” adding that the “quality, finishing standards, and attention to detail” at PG One had been impressive. Aboubakr Fathy Sayed Ahmed Ali said the project “combined quality with value,” while Meet Kamlesh Gardi highlighted the development’s “modern design, premium standards, and excellent workmanship.” Homeowner Navneet Wankhede also praised the “smooth and well organised” handover process, as well as the quality of materials and finishing throughout the apartment.

“Real estate is a long-term business built on credibility, execution, and reputation. Our objective has never been simply to sell units, but to create developments that continue delivering value years after handover for the people who invest in them,” concluded Merchant.

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