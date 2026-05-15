Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from May 3 to May 7, 2026 reached QR 586,055,471.

Meanwhile, the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period reached QR 67,983,821.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant land, residences, residential buildings, a residential complex, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Daayen, Al Khor and Thakhira, Umm Salal, Al Wakrah, and Al Shamal, as well as the areas of Lusail 69, The Pearl, Al Dafna 60, Ghar Thuaileb,Al Wukair, Umm Al Amad, Al Kharaej, and Al Mashaf.

The volume of real estate transactions in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department between April 26-April 30 exceeded QR 550 million.

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