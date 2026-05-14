US investment bank JP Morgan has appointed Dwayne Lysaght and Alberto Piana as co-heads of Investment Banking for the EMEA region as part of a wider leadership shuffle.

Lysaght and Piana will be based out of the bank’s London office and will report to the new co-heads of Global Investment Banking, Dorothee Blessing, Kevin Foley and Jared Kaye, while also partnering closely with the bank’s EMEA Senior Country Officers (SCOs).

Lysaght has worked with JP Morgan for nearly three decades, with his most recent role as the co-head of EMEA M&A since 2019.

Piana is also a JP Morgan veteran, working with firm for 27 years, and has been the global co-head of Diversified Industries (DI) Investment Banking since 2024. Prior to this, he was head of EMEA DI Investment Banking.

The bank has also confirmed Cassander Verwey will now be the solo head of EMEA M&A, and report to Charlie Bouckaert, JP Morgan’s new global head of M&A. Verwey has also worked with the bank for 27 years and was appointed the co-head of EMEA M&A in 2024.

JP Morgan’s wider leadership shuffle includes moving Foley from his role as the global head of capital markets to the global co-head of investment banking, along with Blessing who led the investment banking coverage, and Kaye, who was previously the global co-head of the financial institutions group.

Anu Aiyengar, who was the global head of M&A, has been named global chair of investment banking and M&A.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com