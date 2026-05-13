Invest Bank (INB) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2026, delivering strong growth in profitability supported by higher operating income, continued balance sheet expansion and sustained momentum across its core business segments.

Profit Before Tax increased by 97% year-on-year to AED22.4 million, while Profit After Tax rose by 96% to AED21.8 million.

Total operating income increased by 81% to AED112 million, driven by strong growth in both net interest income and non-interest income.

The Bank continued to strengthen its financial position during the quarter, with total assets reaching AED15 billion, representing a 28% year-on-year increase (+6% YTD). Customer deposits grew to AED12.2 billion, up 32% year-on-year (+8% YTD), while net loans and advances increased to AED7.9 billion, up 56% year-on-year (+10% YTD), reflecting continued growth in customer activity and business volumes.

Net Interest Income increased by 98% year-on-year to AED63.9 million, , with Net Interest Margin improved to 1.7% compared to 1.1% in the corresponding period last year.

The Bank also recorded continued improvement in asset quality indicators, with the Stage 3 loans ratio improving to 35.8% compared to 50.8% in Q1 2025, while maintaining a healthy Stage 3 loans coverage ratio over 100%.

Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank, said, "Our first quarter results reflect a strong continuation of the growth momentum established over the past year, with significant improvement across profitability, operating income, balance sheet strength and core business activity.

Growth during the quarter was broad-based across Retail, SME and Wholesale Banking, supported by stronger customer engagement, improved funding mix and disciplined execution across the organisation.

We are seeing clear progress in the quality and sustainability of our earnings, while maintaining prudent capital, liquidity and risk positions.

As we continue executing our strategic priorities, the focus remains on building a more agile, scalable and digitally enabled bank positioned for long-term growth and stronger shareholder value”.

The Bank continued to record healthy momentum across its core business segments during the quarter. Retail Banking maintained strong growth in customer deposits and CASA balances, supported by increased adoption of the Bank’s digital banking solutions and newly introduced products.

SME Banking continued to expand its customer base and financing activity across targeted sectors, while Wholesale Banking recorded solid growth in lending and transaction activity, contributing to the Bank’s overall balance sheet expansion and revenue growth.

Operating expenses stood at AED97.3 million as the Bank continued to invest in technology, operational capabilities and talent to support future growth and enhance customer experience across the organisation.

The Bank maintained strong capital and liquidity positions during the quarter, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 18.8% and Eligible Liquid Asset Ratio of 17.4%, reflecting robust liquidity position and prudent financial management.

During the quarter, the Group also received AED122.4 million from the Government of Sharjah under the Guarantee Agreement, reducing the reimbursement asset balance to AED1.4 billion as of March 2026.