PHOTO
NAIROBI - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the Africa Forward Summit being held in Kenya had mobilised 23 billion euros ($27.11 billion) of investment in Africa.
($1 = 0.8485 euros)
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the Africa Forward Summit being held in Kenya had mobilised 23 billion euros
PHOTO
NAIROBI - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the Africa Forward Summit being held in Kenya had mobilised 23 billion euros ($27.11 billion) of investment in Africa.
($1 = 0.8485 euros)
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