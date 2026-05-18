Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has inaugurated the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) new headquarters in Al Jaddaf.



Al Shera’a’ (Arabic for sail) is “the world’s tallest, largest and smartest net-positive government building”, DEWA said in a statement published by the Dubai Media Office last week.



The building is equipped with an integrated cognitive system that connects all operational systems and is supported by more than 110,000 smart sensors that monitor environmental and operational data in real time, over 1,500 wireless access points, and more than 3,200 network devices. These generate more than 1.9 million automated control commands daily, enhancing operational integration and improving performance efficiency.



The building aligns with the emirate’s commitment to supporting the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050.



All systems within the building are integrated through the AI-powered’ Al Shera’a’ smart app, which serves as a unified control interface for 100 independent systems.



These include smart parking management, dynamic spaces, access management, elevator experience, HVAC, lighting and audio systems, air quality monitoring, resource booking, shared mobility and asset location services.



The app features 167 independent operating functions.

View of Al Shera’a - the new HQ of DEWA has been billed as "the world’s tallest, largest and smartest net-positive energy government building."

The building’s total electricity generation capacity is 5 megawatts (MW), generated by two photovoltaic (PV) systems installed on the façade and the roof, podium fins, ground level and shading structures.

Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) panels have been installed on the facade, with 251 panels covering approximately 9,000 sq ft, offering a total capacity of 187 kWp.

The second system includes approximately 8,400 PV panels installed on the roof, podium fins, ground level and shading structures, covering more than 200,000 sq ft and providing a total capacity of approximately 4.821 MW. Specialised robotic systems are used to clean the solar panels and enhance efficiency.

The building is directly connected to Al Jaddaf Metro Station on Dubai Metro Green Line via a dedicated pedestrian bridge to encourage the use of public transport.

Al Shera’a comprises 19 floors in addition to the ground floor and a basement and has a built-up area of more than 2 million sq ft. It has been designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification and WELL Gold certification.

DEWA currently has 10 green buildings with an LEED rating.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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