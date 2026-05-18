Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH) and National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) have launched the Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase for a public-private partnership (PPP) project covering rehabilitation, operation and maintenance of public parks.

The project ‘Rehabilitation Operation and Maintenance of Public Parks PPP Project’ covers 50 parks across three regions: Eastern Province, Jeddah, and Madinah.

The project will be procured under a Rehabilitate, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (ROMT) framework with a concession duration of 15 years.

The scope includes:

Rehabilitation of park infrastructure

Upgrades to green spaces and recreational areas

Utilities enhancement works

Landscaping and cleaning services

Pest control and quality assurance operations

Introduction of commercial facilities

Procurement and maintenance of operational equipment

Urban sustainability goals

MOMAH and NCP said the project aims to improve the quality, accessibility and user experience of municipal parks while enabling commercial activation and broader community engagement.

The initiative also supports Saudi Vision 2030 objectives high-quality municipal services, fostering urban sustainability, and promoting a balanced and vibrant living environment.

Local and international investors have been invited to participate in the qualification process.

Interested parties are required to submit Statements of Qualification (SOQs) by 2 July 2026 at 11:59 PM Saudi time.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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