Headlining the event is Dmitry Bivol of Russia, the reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) "Super" Light Heavyweight champion since 2017. He will be joined by British boxer Hamzah Sheeraz, holder of the Commonwealth and WBC Silver Middleweight titles, and American standout Austin Williams, a top contender in the US boxing scene.

The lineup also features Libya's Malik Zinad, who holds the Mediterranean WBA continental title, and China's Zhilei Zhang, currently ranked as the world's third-best heavyweight boxer.

The event will further be graced by a host of renowned fighters including Deontay Wilder from the United States, British talent Daniel Dubois, Croatian heavyweight Filip Hrgović, and Scottish star Willy Hutchinson.

Adding to the star-studded event, British boxing luminaries Craig Richards, the current British Light Heavyweight champion, and Nick Ball will showcase their skills, promising a night of thrilling bouts and high-octane action. — SG

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).