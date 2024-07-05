MUSCAT: Muscat Municipality has unveiled plans to develop Al Saleel Natural Park in the Wilayat of Qurayat, one of its newest sustainable projects.

The design and execution tender for the park has been announced.

Al Saleel Natural Park project aims to harness the area’s natural components, transforming it into a vibrant green space for visitors to enjoy.

The park will feature oases and green clusters, public service areas, camping activities and associated services, walking path, bike trail, lighting network, irrigation system network and shaded seating areas.

Nature reserves in Oman are a major tourist attraction, offering scenic nature and camping and diving facilities to enjoy wildlife and underwater treasures.

The park is located in the north of the wilayat, 57km from Sur. It includes three distinct geographical terrains – alluvial plains featuring a wide variety of acacia and gum trees, vast valleys that split the mountains, and hills. The park is home to the Arabian gazelle, wild cats, Arabian wolves, red fox and Egyptian eagles, among a variety of turtles and birds.

The park is considered one of the biggest habitats in the Middle East for the Arabian gazelle. According to the latest studies, seven per cent of the global herd is found in Al Saleel Natural Park.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).