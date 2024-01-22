Muscat: The Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) will present the classical ballet Raymonda at the opera house for two nights and one matinee show.

Raymonda will be performed by the world-renowned Bolshoi Ballet Company of the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, a company whose name has long been known to be synonymous with excellence.

The ballet is a classical production, performed with stunning costumes and a striking backdrop, and tells the love story based on an ancient mediaeval knight’s tale.

Raymonda is a beautiful young aristocrat engaged to marry the brave warrior, Jean de Brienne, who is away fighting.

As Raymonda waits for his return, she meets a stranger in a dream, who then materialises at court and makes it clear that he would like to marry her. Just as the stranger attempts to kidnap Raymonda, her betrothed returns to challenge him. He is successful in fighting him off and is reunited with his love. The pair then marry at court.

With choreography by Yuri Grigorovich, and scenes from the original choreography by Marius Petipa and Alexander Gorsky, the orchestra of the Bolshoi will be conducted by Pavel Sorokin.

The Bolshoi orchestra has been made under the direction of the charismatic Russian conductor Valery Gergiev. Raymonda will take place on 25 January and 26 January at 7pm and on 27 January at 4pm.

For more information or to book your tickets please visit the box office or check the website. Tickets can also be purchased via the ROHM app.

