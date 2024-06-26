ALEXANDRIA - The 6th Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup Show of the 2024 season will kick off on Thursday in El Alamein city on the northern coast of Egypt.

The Cup is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of EAHS.

The event draws significant interest marking the first time to be held in Africa, with El Alamein's established reputation as a tourist destination.

Furthermore, the El Zahraa Stud is renowned for purebred Arabian breeding and is also one of the oldest studs in the world. It has more than 1,800 private sector farms housing around 25,000 horses and is also the body tasked with producing birth certificates for Arabian horses.

Launched last September, the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup consists of 10 championships held in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Australia, and South and North America, with valuable cash prizes allocated for the first five winners of each round.

This year's season kicked off in Australia, followed by shows in Bahrain, the United States, France, and Denmark.