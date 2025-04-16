Bahrain - A proposal to set up a modern integrated sports city in Hamad Town has been given the green light by the Northern Municipal Council.

Councillors yesterday approved the project on a huge government land, strategically located along Shaikh Khalifa Bin Salman Highway in Block 1212, Hamad Town.

The initiative, spearheaded by the council’s services and public utilities committee chairman and area councillor Abdulla Shareeda Al Thawadi, aims to transform the underutilised 45,469 square metre plot into a modern destination for sports development, youth engagement and community recreation.

Mr Al Thawadi emphasised that the proposed sports city is more than just a construction project.

“It represents a strategic investment in the nation’s youth and public health,” he explained during the council meeting yesterday.

“This sports city will not only cater to athletes and clubs, but also serve as a vital community space. We envision a facility that encourages young people to embrace sports, develop their talents and create positive pathways through physical activity and teamwork.”

Mr Al Thawadi further claimed that Hamad Town, one of the largest residential areas in the kingdom with more than 100,000 residents, lacks large-scale, multifunctional sports infrastructure.

“Hamad Town deserves a flagship facility that reflects its demographic weight and its community’s potential,” he added.

“The land in question is already designated for sports use, making it the ideal location to realise this dream.”

Mr Al Thawadi gave a presentation on the project, highlighting its aim as well as proposed facilities.

“The sports city will host a variety of amenities such as football pitches, indoor courts, running tracks and potentially aquatic and fitness centres, making it a holistic destination for multiple sports disciplines,” he said.

“The facility will foster a new generation of athletes while keeping youth engaged and away from negative influences.

“Once completed, it can host both domestic competitions and international training camps, placing Hamad Town on the regional sports map.

“The development will also create job opportunities, stimulate small business activities (such as food vendors and sports retailers) and strengthen community bonds.

“The site’s location along a major highway ensures easy access while integrating with broader municipal planning for green and public spaces,” he added.

Following the council’s unanimous approval, the proposal has been forwarded to Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak, who will refer it to Education Minister Dr Mohammed Mubarak Juma for review.

Dr Juma is politically responsible for the General Sports Authority.

“We have done the groundwork and the community is fully behind this initiative,” said Mr Al Thawadi.

“I am confident that those concerned will recognise its long-term value and give us the green light to move forward. This project will be a legacy not just for Hamad Town, but for Bahrain’s sporting future.

“With its strategic location, strong community backing and forward-looking design, the Hamad Town sports city could become a cornerstone in Bahrain’s efforts to nurture talent, promote wellness and foster unity through sport.

“The proposal has received widespread public support, especially from local sports clubs, youth groups and families who see the project as an opportunity to elevate the quality of life in the region,” he added.

