UAE-based Amirah Developments has advanced into the final piling and shoring works for its first residential project, Bonds Avenue Residences, thus marking a key construction milestone at Dubai Islands, an emerging waterfront destination near the historic Deira district and Gold Souq.

These works are being overseen by Global Dewatering and Piling, an established enabling contractor providing specialised geo-technical services in piling, shoring, dewatering and excavation.

Following its official ground-breaking ceremony in June last year, the work on Bonds Avenue Residences has progressed rapidly into the active construction phase, reflecting Amirah Developments’ firm commitment to timely delivery, superior construction quality, and sustainable urban development.

The seamless transition from design to execution enabled swift site mobilisation, with all piling and shoring activities on track as per schedule, establishing a strong structural foundation for the next phases of development. The project is set for completion and handover in Q1 2027.

Ensuring ground stability is critical in deep excavations and weak soil conditions. Piling transfers structural loads to stronger soil layers, while shoring retains surrounding soil and protects nearby structures, said the developer.

Together, they enable safe, efficient, and sustainable construction, making them essential for modern high-rise and infrastructure projects, it added.

Amirah pointed out that structural safety was a fundamental requirement under Dubai Municipality and Nakheel engineering regulations, particularly for developments involving deep excavations and challenging soil conditions.

The piling and shoring works at Bonds Avenue Residences are being executed in full compliance with approved geotechnical designs and local authority guidelines, ensuring secure load transfer to competent soil strata while safeguarding surrounding structures during excavation.

These measures support safe, efficient, and sustainable construction, aligning with the stringent standards governing high-rise and waterfront developments in Dubai, it added.

Founder and Chairman Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani said: "At Amirah Developments, we believe that every great community starts with a strong foundation. Successfully entering the final stages of piling and shoring at Bonds Avenue Residences brings us one step closer to delivering a waterfront living experience that combines architectural excellence, sustainability, and community well-being."

Bonds Avenue Residences is the inaugural development by Amirah Developments, setting a bold standard for upscale living on the iconic Dubai Islands.

Designed as a sculptural expression of form and function, Bonds Avenue Residences offers a selection of one- to three-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhouses and triplexes, and exclusive four-bedroom penthouses, he noted.

Residents will get to enjoy exclusive access to a wealth of world-class amenities, including infinity pools, tranquil wellness zones, dedicated yoga decks, landscaped gardens, padel courts, and children’s play areas.

The design philosophy places community well-being at the forefront, fostering an environment where families and individuals can thrive, he added.

