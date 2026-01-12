Bahrain - The Works Ministry has signed an agreement to implement the Budaiya Road development project, following the completion of technical bidding procedures by the Tender Board.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to upgrade infrastructure and enhance the efficiency of the road network in Bahrain.

Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj yesterday said the ministry will commence preparatory works to address service diversions and related requirements after completing the remaining contractual and administrative procedures, in co-ordination with the relevant authorities, ahead of the start of the main construction works.

The project is a response to urban growth and population density in the area, and aims to accommodate increased traffic volumes in line with national development objectives to enhance quality of life through sustainable infrastructure, the minister explained.

It spans 6.7 kilometres, extending from its intersection with Shaikh Khalifa Bin Salman Highway in the east to its junction with Janabiya Road in the west. It is based on detailed traffic studies prepared by the ministry in accordance with the recommendations of the Traffic Council, with the aim of improving traffic flow and increasing the road’s capacity to meet current and future demand.

The development works are expected to enhance traffic safety, increase capacity, and improve access to adjacent areas. The project includes widening the road to three lanes in each direction, upgrading intersections, constructing pavements, service roads and parking areas, establishing a rainwater drainage network, relocating and protecting underground services, installing street lighting, providing traffic safety features, and carrying out landscaping works.

