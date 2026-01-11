The infrastructure development subsidiary of Saudi Real Estate Co. (Al Akaria) has secured new local funding to support its ongoing operations and finance future projects.

Saudi Real Estate Infrastructure Company, also known as Binyah, has signed a Shariah-compliant agreement worth 550 million Saudi riyals ($146.67 million) with Alinma Bank, Al Akaria said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The one-year credit facility is guaranteed through a promissory note in favour of the Saudi-listed lender.

In November 2025, Binyah signed a framework agreement with Expo 2030 Riyadh Company to execute the early works for the Expo 2030 Riyadh project.

Binyah Company is 60 percent owned by Al Akaria and specialises in implementing infrastructure development projects, including road, bridge, and tunnel construction; laying oil and gas pipelines; building water distribution and sewage networks; and developing ports and marine infrastructure.

