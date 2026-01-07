Kuwait’s Public Authority for Youth is expected to award the contract for the construction of South Jahra Youth Centre project in Jahra in the first quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details said.

The tender was issued on 22 June 2025, with bids due by 19 October 2025.

“The contract award is expected in January 2026,” the source said, adding that the project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027

The scope of work includes the construction, completion and maintenance of the youth centre, with an estimated project value of about $45 million, the source said.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

