DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) today opened Phase I of Hessa Street Development Project, extending from Al Khail Road to Sheikh Zayed Road over a length of 4.5 km.

The works included the widening of Hessa Street, along with bridges at intersections with Al Asayel Street, First Al Khail Street, and Sheikh Zayed Road, expanding capacity to four lanes in each direction.

This opening enhances traffic flow for vehicles travelling from Al Khail Road towards Hessa Street and onwards to Sheikh Zayed Road. Overall project completion has reached 90%, with the remaining works including road works, bridges, intersection improvements, and cycling tracks scheduled for completion in the second quarter of this year.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), stated that Hessa Street Development Project, with a total cost of approximately AED690 million, is being implemented in line with the directives of the wise leadership to continue developing the road infrastructure network, keep pace with Dubai’s sustained growth, and meet the requirements of urban expansion and population growth.

“It constitutes a major road infrastructure development project serving several residential and development areas, including Al Sufouh 2, Al Barsha residential area, and Jumeirah Village Circle. The population of the areas served by the project is expected to exceed 640,000 residents by 2030. The project will double traffic capacity on Hessa Street, increasing capacity from 8,000 vehicles per hour in both directions to 16,000 vehicles per hour,” Al Tayer explained.

Al Tayer added, “Hessa Street Development Project extends from the intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road to the intersection with Al Khail Road over a length of 4.5 km. The project includes the development of four major intersections along Hessa Street with Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road, in addition to widening Hessa Street from two to four lanes in each direction. These works will double traffic capacity on Hessa Street, raising it to 8,000 vehicles per hour, and include the construction of a 13.5 km cycling track.”

“The project includes developing dedicated cycling and e-scooter tracks extending 13.5 km, 4.5 metres wide. The track links Al Sufouh and Dubai Hills via Hessa Street and serves several residential neighbourhoods, including Al Barsha and Barsha Heights. The development supports first- and last-mile journeys through direct connectivity with Dubai Internet City Metro Station and key commercial and service destinations across the area. The cycling track features a dedicated bridge crossing Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, 5 metres wide (3 metres for cycling and e-scooters and 2 metres for pedestrians), and incorporates a unique architectural design inspired by the surrounding environment,” Al Tayer explained.”