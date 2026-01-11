Egyptian real estate developer Rock Developments has launched new phases of its Rock Green and Rock White projects in New Heliopolis in east Cairo, as investment interest increasingly shifts toward the area, its managing director said.

Emad Doss, managing director of Rock Developments, told Zawya Projects that New Heliopolis is emerging as a prime real estate destination due to its location as a natural extension of Heliopolis and El Shorouk, with the two projects situated one minute from the Suez Road and three minutes from El Shorouk City.

Both developments are designed around expansive green spaces to promote an integrated and sustainable living environment, Doss added.

He said Rock White represents investments of about 6 billion Egyptian pounds ($127 million), while Rock Green involves investments of around EGP 7 billion ($148 million), with units delivered on a semi-finished basis.

Rock Green, spanning more than 72,000 square metres (sqm), allocates 85 percent of its area to landscaped spaces and includes more than 466 residential units ranging from 116 to 236 square metres, alongside 40 standalone villas. Amenities include jogging and walking tracks, open-air fitness areas, electric vehicle charging stations, co-working spaces and a large central park.

Rock White covers more than 110,000 sqm, with over 90 percent of the area dedicated to open spaces, roads and services, including a 7.3-feddan central park. The gated community features commercial and leisure facilities, sports courts and co-working areas, and is scheduled for delivery in 2028, with units offered fully finished.

Doss said the company will stage Rock Expo, a dedicated exhibition showcasing its portfolio and offering special pricing on selected units, on 7 February 2026.

Rock Developments brings more than 40 years of experience across the Egyptian and Canadian markets with a portfolio of over 10 landmark residential, commercial, and administrative projects across 6th of October City, Obour, New Cairo, the New Administrative Capital, New Heliopolis, and Sheraton Heliopolis.

(1 US Dollar = 47.39 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

