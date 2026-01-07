Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning is expected to award the consultancy services tender for the masterplan and detailed design of the New City Sohar in Al Batinah North Governorate in the second quarter of 2026, according to a source aware of the details.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in April 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that completion is scheduled for 2030.

The tender was issued on 24 November 2025. The bid submission deadline was extended from 19 January 2026 to 29 January 2026, according to the ministry’s procurement notice. Priced bids will be opened on the same day as submission.

The sale of tender documents closed on 23 December 2025. Pre-bid clarifications will run until 8 January 2026.

A total of 45 companies have purchased the tender documents including 20 international firms, according to Oman's tender board.

The project, referred to as NCSo, is envisaged as a green, smart, sustainable and vibrant city fully aligned with Oman Vision 2040, according to the tender notice. Its strategic location on historic farmlands in the vicinity of the Grand Mosque and the Palace and its high-level government backing position provides an opportunity to introduce innovative solutions across key urban elements.

