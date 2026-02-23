These included the provision of RO 4,650,000 for consultancy services for the design of the third phase of the integrated sports stadium in Mussanah, which is part of the Sports City project.

As per the details provided earlier, the Integrated Sports City will include a football stadium, arena, multi-Use facilities, hotels, offices, a Museum, training grounds, a physiotherapy center, open spaces for outdoor events, sports facilities for hosting international events, and commercial and entertainment facilities.

The main focus of the project will be a 25,000-seat football stadium featuring a natural grass pitch, synthetic tracks, and amenities that comply with the standards of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

