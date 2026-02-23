Oman's Tender Board has approved a range of tenders worth a total RO33 million ($86 million) aimed at advancing developmental projects across multiple sectors in the sultanate during its first meeting of 2026, reported the Oman News Agency.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Khamis Saif Al Jabri, the Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board.

Key contracts endorsed include the construction of two flood protection dams in Wadi Al Ansab, Muscat Governorate (RO9,750,000) and the supply of peritoneal dialysis equipment (RO8,390,285).

Design consultancy for Phase Three of the Integrated Sports City stadium received backing at RO4,650,000, while rehabilitation work including air-conditioning replacement at the Ministry of Finance building was approved at RO3,268,530.

Additional approvals cover infrastructure improvements, such as the Salalah road tunnel project (RO3,203,151) and the Rakhyut-Dhalkut coastal road cutting (RO700,000).

The Board also sanctioned IT upgrades, broadcasting rights procurement, employee incentive programmes and supplementary road and waste-management works, it added.

