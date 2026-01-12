KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Oil Company’s (KOC) drilling and exploration teams have drilled 1,337 oil wells in the last three years.

According to informed sources, this figure excludes non-associated gas wells. KOC repaired 5,783 oil production wells between 2023 and 2025.

The percentage of shut-in wells undergoing repair is less than four percent.

Restoring shut-in or low-producing wells is expected to yield more than 10,000 barrels of oil per day in 2025, in line with KOC and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s (KPC) strategy to reach four million barrels per day by 2035 and sustain that level until 2040. Its exploration teams have saved millions of dinars by increasing the depth of some existing wells under development.

KOC is actively pursuing its strategy to boost efficiency while reducing operating costs, having restructured its IT infrastructure with the creation of an Innovation and Digital Transformation Team. It is working on implementing digital solutions, particularly artificial intelligence applications for big data analytics. The team is also responsible for coordinating the execution of KPC’s innovation excellence initiatives.

Several high-impact digital initiatives were launched this year, significantly enhancing data quality, automation, integration, and decision-making support. Digitization and data integration enabled the automation of drilling data, improving operational efficiency and minimizing manual intervention. In addition, data from electric submersible pumps (ESPs) was successfully integrated into the industrial lift management system. The automation initiative provides a production dashboard to display real-time insights into key performance indicators.

This includes projects to digitize geological core data, convert historical records into analyzable digital formats, and manage heavy oil production data digitally through the Avocet system to streamline data fl ow.

Applying governance and quality improvement measures has supported topsoil governance, unified geological reservoir data across different assets, and enabled the automatic review and classification of well records.

The governance framework ensures the reliability of oil reservoir data, facilitates dashboards to monitor data quality and consistency across various fields and engineering disciplines, and establishes a green reference and master (MDM) database to serve as a trusted foundation for earth science data.

