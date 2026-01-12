The combined value of two projects being developed by the London-listed Dar Global in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with parent company Dar Al Arkan, and US-based Trump Organisation is estimated at 38 billion Saudi riyals ($10.13 billion), according to Saudi media reports

Trump International Golf Club at Wadi Safar, the first of the two projects, was launched on Sunday.

The second project will be launched this week, Dar Global Real Estate's CEO Ziad El Chaar told Argaam, an Arabic financial portal.

The financing for the projects will come from off-plan sales, local and regional banks and internal resources, El Chaar said.

The 2.6 million square metre (sqm) Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar, will feature a championship golf course, a luxury hotel and premium residential units overlooking the area’s natural wadis and golf landscapes.

The project follows a joint announcement made in December 2024 on the launch of two Trump-branded developments in Riyadh.

In November 2025, Dar Global awarded the main contract for the $531 million Trump Tower Jeddah to Arabian Construction Company (ACC). The 561-unit tower is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2029.

The Sidra project in Bosnia has achieved a 50 percent completion rate in one year, while underground infrastructure reinforcement and core works at Trump Tower have been completed, the report said, quoting El Chaar.

Dar Global’s current portfolio in Saudi Arabia stands at $11 billion, the report said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.