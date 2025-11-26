Dar Global, the London-listed real estate developer, has awarded the main works contract for the 2 billion Saudi riyal ($531 million) Trump Tower Jeddah to Arabian Construction Company (ACC).

The contract was awarded after the completion of the enabling and foundation works, the developer said in a statement.

No financial details were disclosed.

The tower is located on the Jeddah Corniche and will be among the tallest in the city.

The 47-storey Trump Tower Jeddah will host ultra-luxury residences and the Kingdom’s first-ever Trump Club.

Dar Global has a development portfolio exceeding $19 billion and has a presence in 14 cities across nine countries, including the UK, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar.

The company is also expanding into the hospitality industry, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.