Al Ghurair Real Estate Development Company announced on Friday that it has appointed Dubai-based Geo Foundation Group as contractor for the preliminary works of The Wave, its premium residential development in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The appointment comes about six weeks after the project’s official launch in November 2025, when all units in the first phase were sold.

Project and contract values weren't disclosed.

The Wave marks the first UAE project by Australian architect Joe Adsett and comprises 130 residential units, including one-, two- and three-bedroom-plus apartments ranging from 700 to 2,200 square feet, with prices starting from 1.2 million UAE dirhams ($327,000).

The development is the first project within Al Ghurair Developments’ luxury residential portfolio and is scheduled for completion in 2028, the company said. Al Ghurair plans to launch additional residential projects near Al Barari and The Wilds in 2026.

In October, Al Ghurair Development also unveiled its super-prime residential portfolio, the Al Ghurair Collection, with the launch of Weydan, a 46-storey tower along the Dubai Canal.

Weydan is Japanese architect Kengo Kuma's first project in the UAE and will comprise 149 residences, including three-, four- and five-bedroom units, two full-floor penthouses and a three-storey sky villa, alongside more than 65,000 square feet of amenities spread across multiple levels.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.