RMJM, one of the leading culturally diverse architecture firms in the world, has unveiled the design of a new mixed-use project that will come up in Al Qairawan, Riyadh, conceived as a contemporary response to local culture, climate, and urban scale.

The architecture adopts a facade-driven approach informed by Salmani design principles, using layered volumes, vertical fins, perforated screens, and deep reveals to enhance solar control, visual depth, and environmental performance, said RMJM in its LinkedIn notification.

Rather than a singular mass, the project is articulated into varied volumes that create rhythm, permeability, and a strong relationship with the surrounding urban fabric, it stated.

Public and semi-public spaces are integrated at podium and street levels, reinforcing walkability, shade and human comfort, while strengthening the project’s connection to its neighbourhood.

This project reinforces RMJM’s focus on contextual, climate-responsive design that supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions and Riyadh’s continued growth as a global city, it added.

