RIYADH — The Real Estate General Authority (REGA) has granted a 10-day grace period to rectify rent price increases that are contrary to the regulations governing the relationship between landlords and tenants. This is part of the approved procedures for correcting violations, aimed to restore compliance with applicable regulations.

The authority clarified that if rectification of the violation proves impossible because the landlord has leased the property to another tenant in good faith, in violation of the regulations, and the previous tenant still wishes to renew the lease for the same property, the parties to the lease agreement will be advised to refer the dispute to the competent court for resolution according to the established legal procedures.

The REGA stated that the violations subject to correction include increasing the total rent of a property in the city or governorate, or exceeding the rent stipulated in a previous lease agreement. The rent must be corrected in accordance with regulations within the timeframe specified by the relevant committee.

The authority emphasized that if the violation is not rectified within the specified period, the necessary legal procedures will be implemented as stipulated by the regulations, without prejudice to the affected party's right to seek compensation before the competent judicial authorities.

The REGA indicated that these regulations are part of its efforts to regulate the rental market, enhance compliance, protect the rights of landlords and tenants, and achieve stability in the real estate sector.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).