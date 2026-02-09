Duqm — Rove Hotels has confirmed its readiness to invest in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) through the development of a shopping centre and a mixed-use building comprising offices under the Rove brand, which is known for its modern and stylish designs.

Officials from Rove Hotels visited the Special Economic Zone at Duqm to review the area’s infrastructure and investment potential, and to study suitable sites for the group’s proposed developments.

The visit followed the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between LEO Development and Rove to launch a series of real estate projects in Muscat Governorate and the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, with a total investment size of RO300

million.

Paul Bridger, COO of Rove Hotels, expressed his pleasure at visiting the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, stating, “It was a pleasure to visit Duqm and the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, where we had the opportunity to gain valuable insights into the tourism masterplan and to witness firsthand the immense potential the city holds as an emerging tourism destination. The discussions were both informative and inspiring, highlighting the strategic vision and long-term commitment to developing a sustainable and attractive tourism sector in Duqm.

“I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation for the warm and gracious Omani hospitality extended throughout the visit, which truly reflected the country’s rich culture and welcoming spirit,” Bridger added.

During the visit, the group’s delegation was briefed on the integrated tourism masterplan for Duqm’s tourism area, which includes hotel projects, tourist resorts, entertainment facilities, commercial and service centres, public spaces, and beaches prepared for investment. The delegation also reviewed several strategic sites, urban development plans, and available investment opportunities, in addition to the incentives and facilities offered by the Special Economic Zone at Duqq.

