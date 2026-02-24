Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced updated pricing for residences at Burj Azizi, with apartments now available from AED4.97 million ($1.35 million).

Located in one of Dubai’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, Burj Azizi will be the second tallest building ever engineered, and its presence along Sheikh Zayed Road will see yet another iconic structure take root in the city skyline.

As construction progresses, the tower's proposition grows only more compelling and accessible.

Scheduled for completion in 2029, Burj Azizi rises 725 metres across 140 storeys on Sheikh Zayed Road, bringing together residences, hospitality, retail, dining, entertainment, and cultural spaces within a single vertical destination. The project is led by Executive Director Kang Sang Ku, whose 30-year engineering career includes landmark developments such as the Burj Khalifa.

“To have the two tallest buildings in the world located just kilometres apart is a powerful statement of Dubai’s unparalleled ambition and capacity to redefine what cities can achieve,” said Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group. “In a skyline already regarded as one of the world’s most iconic, creating a landmark of genuine distinction is exceptionally challenging — yet Burj Azizi establishes a new, truly one-of-a-kind pinnacle.”

Apartments range from one- to three-bedrooms, with ultra-luxury penthouses occupying the upper residential floors through their own dedicated lobbies. Amenity levels are spaced throughout the tower, offering residents pools, a spa, a gym and yoga center, a cinema, a games room, dining, and retail without ever leaving the building.

Higher still, an all-suite, seven-star hotel draws on seven cultural themes to set a new benchmark in luxury hospitality, featuring culturally inspired restaurants, an authentic Emirati dining concept, a luxury ballroom, and an exclusive beach club.

World records

Burj Azizi will also claim several world records, including the highest observation deck on level 130, the highest hotel lobby on level 111, the highest nightclub on level 126, the highest restaurant on level 122, and the highest hotel room on level 118. At the top, a museum will chronicle the tower’s evolution through multimedia exhibits recognizing the people and milestones behind its construction.

Azizi’s vertically integrated structure means the company controls the full development process, from design through to contracting, manufacturing, and building management. For a project of this scale, that matters. Full-scale mock-ups and factory-based testing are carried out before a single unit goes up, so that every detail is refined in the workshop before it reaches the site. The company also invites university students and faculty from around the world to tour its manufacturing facilities and the Burj Azizi project through a fully sponsored education program, giving future engineers and architects direct access to how landmark developments are planned, manufactured, and built, a statement said.

