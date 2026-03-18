Hamad International Airport (HIA) has announced its withdrawal from all external exhibitions, conferences, industry events, and awards programmes due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

It said the decision applies to major international gatherings, including the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026 and the Passenger Terminal Expo 2026. It said the safety and well-being of passengers, employees, and their families remain its top priority during this period.

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