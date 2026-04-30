The Egyptian government has been working to enhance transport infrastructure to turn the country into a regional logistics hub. In 2025, Egypt ranked 2nd among African countries in the Africa Infrastructure Development Index (AIDI). In the transport composite sub-index, Egypt received a score of 50.5, and came 1st in the continent.

In this factsheet, we will examine the latest developments in Egypt’s transport sector, its economic importance, and finally, present the state’s future plan for the sector.

Within the framework of the country’s plan to become a global trade hub, Egypt implemented and inaugurated several transportation projects in 2025. This includes the monorail, the high-speed rail, Bashteel Railway station, and the bus rapid transit (BRT) system.

Egypt has 18 ports with an annual capacity of 270 million tons of cargo. Moreover, the national road network reached 174,800 kilometers, including 144,300 kilometers of paved roads. In addition, the number of bridges reached 44,928.

The transport sector’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 61% to EGP 1.025 trillion in fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, compared to EGP 636.5 billion in the previous fiscal The sector contributed around 6% of the country’s total GDP in FY2024/25.

Implemented public investments in transportation reached EGP 309.4 billion in FY2024/25, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth rate of 24.3%. The sector accounted for 33.5% of Egypt’s total implemented public investments in FY2024/25.

Throughout its 2024-2030 strategy for the most important economic sectors, the Egyptian government targets boosting the transportation sector’s average growth rate to 6% by 2030. It also aims to increase the sector’s investments to EGP 1.53 trillion between 2024 and 2030, compared to EGP 1.32 trillion in investments during 2014-2023.

The 2025/2026 plan for the transportation sector targets the completion of 24 projects in roads and bridges, including 5 within the national and strategic road network and 13 linking governorates. In parallel, an additional 38 projects are scheduled for completion within the same sector, of which 6 fall under the national and strategic road network.

By the end of 2025, the transportation and storage activities employed 2.68 million individuals, equivalent to 8.2% of the country’s total employment. The sector is male-dominant, as the percentage of males working in transportation activities reached 10.24%, while among females it was 0.46%.

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