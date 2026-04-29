Egypt - The first phase of Cairo Metro Line 4, which includes the new Pyramids station, is scheduled to open in the first half of 2028, the head of the National Authority for Tunnels said on Tuesday, as President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi marked the completion of a key tunnelling section.

Al-Sisi activated a tunnel boring machine (TBM) to conclude the final segment of a 6.35-kilometre tunnel connecting the Hadaeq El Ashgar and Pyramids stations, Presidency Spokesman Mohamed El-Shennawy said.

The president was joined at the Giza construction site by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir, Giza Governor Ahmed Al-Ansari, Japanese Ambassador to Cairo Fumio Iwai, and Ebisawa Yu, Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Egypt, along with representatives of the Egyptian contracting companies.

National Authority for Tunnels Chairman Tarek El-Gouweily stated the completed Line 4 will handle approximately 2m passengers daily. It is the first line designed to directly connect the 6th of October city and New Cairo to the Greater Cairo metro network, serving densely populated areas including Haram, Faisal, Omraneya, Giza, Nasr City, Al-Azhar University, and New Cairo.

The 19-kilometre first phase comprises 17 stations, including 16 underground and one surface-level station. The route begins west of the Ring Road at the 6th of October border, passing the Grand Egyptian Museum, Remaya Square, and Haram Street. It intersects with Metro Line 2 at Giza Station and Line 1 at El-Malek El-Saleh before ending at Fustat.

Civil works are being executed by Egyptian contractors Arab Contractors, Orascom Construction, Concord, Petrojet, and Hassan Allam Construction. Officials noted that six TBMs are being utilised simultaneously for the first time on a metro project. Four machines are digging the section between Hadaeq El Ashgar and El Mesaha; one has reached the Grand Egyptian Museum, a second arrived at the Pyramids station on Tuesday, a third reached Madkour, and a fourth is at El Talbiya. Two additional machines are being prepared for the El Mesaha to Fustat section.

A consortium of Mitsubishi and Orascom is handling the electromechanical, track, and workshop operations. Mitsubishi is also manufacturing 23 trains for the line, with the first scheduled for delivery in early May 2026.

The government is currently studying three further phases for Line 4: Phase 2 from Fustat to New Cairo, Phase 3 from Hadaeq El Ashgar to Hosary Square, and Phase 4 from New Cairo to the Capital Airport.

These subsequent phases will provide further network integration. Phase 2 will interchange with the planned Line 6 at Sayeda Aisha and the East Nile Monorail at Tayaran station. Phase 3 will connect with the West Nile Monorail at Hosary Square, and Phase 4 will link to the Light Rail Transit (LRT) network at the Capital Airport station.

During the site tour, Transport Minister Al-Wazir briefed Al-Sisi on tunnel preparations, including concrete panels, rail tracks, and electrical and signalling systems, framing the project within a wider strategy for sustainable, green mass transit.

Al-Sisi directed officials to ensure continuous monitoring of the construction, accelerate progress while adhering to safety standards and timelines, and prioritise connecting high-density areas with eco-friendly transport networks. Officials added that the line will act as a transport link for tourism and development, connecting historical sites like the Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum with future urban centres in New Cairo and the New Administrative Capital.

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