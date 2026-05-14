Iraq’s Ministry of Transport has almost completed the detailed designs for the Development Road project, paving the way for its presentation to major international companies specialising in infrastructure, transportation, and logistics.

The ministry's media office director, Maitham al-Safi, said the ministry has made significant progress in preparing the project's technical and engineering requirements.

He noted that the detailed design phase is almost complete, a crucial step preceding the tendering, implementation, and negotiation processes with international companies interested in participating.

In comments published by the official Al-Sabah daily, Safi said the project is attracting increasing regional and international attention due to its strategic importance in connecting Iraq to global trade routes, as well as its anticipated role in strengthening the transportation and logistics sector and opening new economic horizons for the country.

Safi noted that the latest party to announce its interest in the project was the Bulgarian Ministry of Transport with a view to enhancing trade exchange between the two countries and facilitating the smooth flow of transport through international corridors.

Iraq has completed 95 percent of the subsea tunnel linking the Grand Faw Port with the Umm Qasr transport corridor, which serves as a critical link of the Development Road project.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

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