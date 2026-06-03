As part of a community-driven initiative, Etihad Rail Freight, a subsidiary of Etihad Rail which is responsible for delivering freight services, has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Fishermen Cooperative Society (ADFCS) to support local fishermen by transporting fresh fish via refrigerated containers from Al Sila' Port to Abu Dhabi Fish Market.

This initiative reflects Etihad Rail Freight’s commitment to supporting a sector deeply rooted in the UAE’s national heritage and economy, all while empowering local fishermen to grow and sustain their businesses, said a statement from Etihad Rail.

By transporting fresh fish with the highest standards of temperature-controlled logistics, Etihad Rail Freight has showcased its ability to provide competitive cold-chain transport solutions that preserve fish quality, reduce transit times, and deliver greater efficiency in comparison to traditional transport methods.

This collaboration also reflects Etihad Rail Freight's continuous efforts to expand its commercial partnerships and diversify the range of commodities transported across the UAE’s national rail network.

The network has been instrumental in advancing the nation’s logistics sector, meeting market demands, and supporting economic growth and development, it stated.

Etihad Rail’s Freight operations are built around fully integrated first and last mile solutions, covering every stage of the freight journey, from collection at the source through to final delivery.

The shipment was transported directly from fishermen at Al Sila' Port, one of the UAE's key hubs for fishing activities and marine services, to Abu Dhabi Fish Market, with flexible, end-to-end logistics solutions designed around the specific requirements of the cargo.

"This partnership reflects Etihad Rail Freight's ongoing commitment to safe, sustainable transport solutions that support the UAE's goals to reduce emissions," said a company spokesman.

Building on milestones such as the country's first rail transport of passenger vehicles with Al Masaood Automobiles, Etihad Rail Freight continues to strengthen its role as a leader in building an integrated and sustainable transport ecosystem that serves the UAE's economy, he added.

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