Georg Fischer (GF), a Swiss company dedicated to the manufacture, supply and marketing of thermoplastic piping systems, has announced the opening of its commercial office in Riyadh.

With this move, GF aims to bring its global Flow Solutions expertise closer to its customers in Saudi Arabia to support the kingdom’s transformation.

"Saudi Arabia is not a new market for us, but this important step reflects our confidence in Saudi Arabia's transformation and will further support our ability to help solve the Kingdom’s water challenges," said César Sayegh, General Manager of GF Middle East, North Africa & Turkey (GF Menat).

The kingdom's ambitious transformation demands water infrastructure at extraordinary scale: from desalination, water distribution, water usage in buildings and industries, to water treatment.

Saudi Arabia is witnessing a significant transformation, and GF, with its comprehensive flow solutions’ portfolio, is uniquely positioned to address applications across infrastructure, industrial, and building segments – notably supporting water security and availability across the Kingdom, stated Sayegh.

The Swiss group has established the new office in the KSA backed by strong investments from its local team.

GF’s new office in Riyadh puts more than 10 specialists on the ground, close to the Kingdom's projects, technical requirements, and delivery timelines, backed by GF's global manufacturing network across more than 40 countries and GF’s well-established distribution partners in the KSA, said the top official.

"This step brings our global expertise closer to Saudi Arabia through a strong commercial and technical presence. As our business grows alongside the country's ambitions, GF is committed to progressively increasing local investments and building rewarding career opportunities for Saudi talent and partners," he added.

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