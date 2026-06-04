Algerian Desalination Company (ADC) plans to launch feasibility studies and research partnerships this year targeting green hydrogen and brine utilisation, a top official said.

ADC’s Development and Engineering Projects Director Sofiane Zmeche said the company will begin a feasibility study to assess opportunities in green hydrogen and evaluate how desalination infrastructure can support the fuel’s development in Algeria, according to a report by local Arabic language news website Elchoroukonline on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the second National Seawater Desalination Forum, Zmeche said ADC is also preparing to sign a framework agreement with the National Observatory for the Environment and Sustainable Development (ONEDD) to collaborate on management and utilisation of brine, the main by-product of seawater desalination.

The company has already completed a pilot project at the Corso desalination plant in Boumerdès Province, where technical teams analysed the mineral composition and characteristics of brine.

According to Zmeche, the next phase will involve developing a pilot industrial model to evaluate commercial utilisation opportunities, while consultations are underway with local industrial operators.

Zmeche said Algeria is also progressing with its second supplementary seawater desalination programme, which includes three major desalination plants in Chlef, Mostaganem and Tlemcen with a production capacity of 300,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) each.

ADC is also conducting studies to integrate renewable energy into desalination projects.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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