Jordan Green Ammonia (JGA), a joint venture between Poland-based green hydrogen developer Hynfra and Jordan's Fidelity Group, has signed a binding agreement with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) to secure land for its green ammonia production and export facility in Aqaba.

The agreement covers more than 1,000 hectares within an industrial zone adjacent to the Port of Aqaba and follows the $1 billion investment agreement signed with the Jordanian government last month.

The planned industrial complex is designed to produce 120,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually and will be powered by a dedicated 550-megawatt peak (MWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant supported by battery energy storage systems.

The project is currently in the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase and is targeting financial close by the end of 2027.

Dr Wael Suleiman, founder of Fidelity Group and chief executive officer of JGA, said Aqaba offers a combination of strategic advantages including direct access to international shipping routes, abundant solar resources and a stable regulatory environment.

He noted that the strong solar irradiation would enable the facility to meet its entire energy needs through a dedicated photovoltaic plant, ensuring energy independence from the national grid, while the regulatory framework provides the cost predictability and operational certainty required for a large-scale investment.

Tomoho Umeda, president of Hynfra, observed that countries that can combine abundant renewable energy with access to global trade routes will become the industrial hubs of the next era.

“We are currently in the FEED phase, supported by strong government backing, secured land rights, and a clearly defined route to market through offtake arrangements,” Umeda said. “Together, these factors provide a level of predictability that is rarely available at this stage of project development.”

The Aqaba project forms part of Hynfra's broader international strategy to develop green ammonia and clean energy hubs in Jordan, Mauritania, Oman, Egypt, the Philippines and the United States.

Earlier this week, US-based PEM electrolyser manufacturer Ohmium International signed a master cooperation agreement with Hynfra to support the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in Jordan, Oman and Mauritania.

On Wednesday, the Jordanian Cabinet had approved a land use agreement with Chinese energy company United Energy Group (UEG) to facilitate completion of feasibility studies for a proposed green hydrogen production project in the Kingdom.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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