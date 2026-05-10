Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has signed an $1 billion investment agreement with Jordan Green Ammonia (JGA) for development of a green ammonia and hydrogen production facility in Aqaba.

The project will be developed by Poland’s Hynfra in partnership with UAE-based industrial development company Fidelity Group.

A formal agreement was signed on Sunday after the project secured cabinet approval earlier this month.

The agreement was signed in Amman by Saleh Kharabsheh, Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, and Wael Suleiman, Founder of Fidelity Group and Chairman of JGA with Prime Minister Jafar Hassan presiding over the signing ceremony.

The project involves the construction of an integrated facility powered by solar energy - approximately 550 megawatts (MW) - and supported by energy storage systems - 500 MWh (megawatt-hours), according to a post by Hynfra. It will be located near Aqaba port, and will operate as an off-grid, vertically integrated facility independent of the national electricity grid.

The project will also mitigate approximately 200,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

The planned production capacity is around 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually for exports mainly to Europe and Asia.

Financial close is targeted for 2027 with commercial operations scheduled to begin in 2030.

In March, Danish engineering and technology company Topsoe had signed a front-end engineering and design (FEED) agreement for the project. Topsoe’s ammonia synthesis technology based on its ModuLite platform will be used to convert green hydrogen into ammonia.

Regional expansion

Last month, Hynfra had announced the formation of Egypt Amun Green Ammonia JSC (EAGA), a joint venture with Egypt-based Coxswains for Marketing & Commercial Trading, to establish a renewable energy-powered green ammonia production facility in Ras Banas with an initial capacity of 400,000 tonnes/year.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.