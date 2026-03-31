When fully operational, Topsoe’s technology will enable an annual emission avoidance of more than 200,000 tons of CO2e compared to ammonia produced from natural gas.

Final investment decision is expected to be taken in 2027, and the plant is expected to start operations in 2030.

Topsoe, a leading global provider of advanced technology and solutions for the energy transition, has signed a FEED agreement for Hynfra’s green ammonia project located in the port of Aqaba, Jordan. The FEED is the detailed engineering and design of the plant and Topsoe’s ammonia synthesis technology will be part of this design. The synthesis technology will convert the facility’s green hydrogen to ammonia based on Topsoe’s ModuLite™ platform – a reliable concept that enables fast deployment and scalable production.

Kim Hedegaard, CEO Power-to-X at Topsoe, said: “We’re proud to bring our ammonia expertise to Hynfra’s visionary project. Together, we’re helping to position Jordan as an important market for green ammonia in the Middle East. Green ammonia is key to cutting emissions across energy-intensive industries such as heavy industry and agriculture. That’s why scaling up green ammonia production matters.”

Tomoho Umeda, CEO at Hynfra P.S.A., said:“The events of the past weeks confirm one thing: green ammonia is no longer just an environmental goal, but a geopolitical necessity. Our partnership with Topsoe on the Jordan Green Ammonia project is a direct response to the fragility of global trade and the volatility of gas prices. By utilizing Topsoe’s proven technology and our scalable, off-grid modules, we are decoupling essential supply chains from unstable energy markets and vulnerable infrastructure. We are providing off-takers with a strategic alternative – is one that secures low-carbon fertilizers and industrial feedstock while insulating them from the shocks of global instability.”

The project, Jordan Green Ammonia, has been established as a joint venture between Hynfra and Fidelity Group, an industrial development company. It is Hynfra’s first project in the Middle East. Hynfra intends to export the green ammonia to the international fertilizer markets. Green Ammonia is expected to play a critical role in decarbonizing energy-intensive industries and long-distance transportation. It can be transported using existing infrastructure and supports multiple end-uses – as a fuel, a hydrogen carrier and a pathway to decarbonize steel, cement and fertilizer production.

About Hynfra P.S.A.

Hynfra operates as a technology integrator, system designer, and project developer specializing in the execution of high-capacity industrial solutions. As a Polish firm with extensive experience in green ammonia and hydrogen, the company bridges the gap between modern renewable energy and proven chemical process expertise.

By delivering large-scale, export-ready assets, the firm provides the essential infrastructure needed to decarbonize power generation, maritime fuels, and the fertilizer industry at a commercial scale. These future-proof solutions are designed to become reliable components of global supply chains, directly supporting energy independence and the transition of hard-to-abate sectors.

About Topsoe

Topsoe is a leading global provider of advanced technology and solutions for the energy transition.

Built on decades of scientific research and innovation, Topsoe works with customers and partners to drive energy resiliency and support the achievement of their sustainability goals.

Topsoe offers world-leading solutions for transforming renewable resources into fuels and chemicals and provides technologies required to produce both low-carbon and conventional fuels and chemicals, while also ensuring clean air.

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Denmark, Topsoe employs more than 2,800 people serving customers worldwide.