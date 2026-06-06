Edafa Venture announced the acquisition of two AI startups operating in construction and healthcare sectors during AI Everything Middle East & Africa – Egypt exhibition, organized by GITEX Global in Cairo on February 11–12, 2026.

These six-figure dollar acquisitions were among the most notable investment deals announced during the event.

The acquisitions reflect Edafa Venture’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the technology and artificial intelligence ecosystem while building an investment platform that supports promising startups and enables their regional expansion, accelerating the adoption of AI-driven solutions across key industries.

The transactions involved two AI-focused startups: Kuadra, a construction technology company, and IRRI Vision, a health-tech platform.

Kuadra leverages AI to transform the planning, management, and execution of large-scale construction projects through interconnected smart operating systems that enhance efficiency and streamline project operations.

Meanwhile, IRRI Vision is an Egyptian health-tech company that develops AI-powered solutions to support physicians and healthcare providers with faster and more accurate diagnostic tools, helping improve treatment outcomes and overall quality of healthcare services.

Commenting on the acquisitions, Essam Aly, CEO of Edafa Venture, said that the deals demonstrate Egypt’s growing attractiveness as a destination for AI investment.

“These developments confirm that Egypt is no longer merely adopting digital solutions; it is building a comprehensive innovation ecosystem capable of developing and exporting technology, further strengthening its position as a regional hub for innovation across the Middle East and Africa,” Aly added.

He noted that the acquisitions reflect the quality of innovation showcased during the exhibition and highlight the value of bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, major corporations, and policymakers under one roof.

“The exhibition provided an environment where innovative ideas could be transformed into tangible investment opportunities,” he disclosed. “Such interactions play a critical role in accelerating startup growth and fostering a more dynamic AI ecosystem.”

Aly noted that the acquisitions were part of the broader wave of technology and investment activity witnessed during the exhibition, which has evolved into a leading platform for strategic partnerships, investments, and acquisitions, reflecting the rapid growth of AI-driven startups across Egypt and the Middle East.