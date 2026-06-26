New payment option directly available on existing Network POS terminals

UAE: Network International (Network), a leading fintech company across the Middle East and Africa, has announced the launch of ‘Slice’, its new instant card-based instalments solution with zero interest and zero fees on purchases in the UAE, in collaboration with leading participating banks. Slice is a natural next step in Network’s mission of bringing to market technology that enables merchants to accept every type of payment, and empowering consumers to pay the way they want.

Shoppers can instantly convert their transactions, without the need for any registration with instalment platforms or approvals. When paying for purchases as low as AED 100, they will be prompted on Network POS terminals with an option to pay in full or in instalments with ‘Slice’ – giving them more flexibility in making everyday and higher-value purchases.

The solution is designed to work directly within the card payment flow, delivering a simpler experience for shoppers and stronger economics for businesses. It offers a lower-cost instalments alternative, along with faster settlements and a frictionless checkout experience – helping merchants increase conversion, boost average order value, and attract cardholders seeking flexible ways to pay. Slice reflects Network's ongoing commitment to building payment infrastructure that actively creates value expanding consumer choice while driving measurable revenue growth for the businesses it serves.

Slice is available across Network’s vast merchant ecosystem through partnerships with leading card issuers in the UAE. Through this ecosystem, Network is enabling credit card instalments both in-store and online instantly at the point of sale. 55% of all credit cards in the UAE are already enabled for Slice, meaning participating bank customers can access free instalments from day one.

Murat Cagri Suzer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Network International, commented: “At Network International, we have built the region’s leading payment acceptance infrastructure, enabling millions of transactions every day. But our role goes far beyond processing payments. We partner with merchants to help them grow through value-added services ranging from loyalty and fraud prevention to working capital solutions.

What makes Slice possible is the ecosystem we have created across financial institutions, merchants and consumers. By bringing these participants together on a single platform, we are able to introduce innovative solutions that deliver value for everyone. We are grateful for the trust and collaboration of our partners, and we will continue to strengthen these ecosystems as we bring new innovations to our key markets.

With Slice, we are adding another way for consumers to pay and another way for businesses to sell. It is the latest step in our commitment to continuously deliver meaningful payment innovation that simplifies commerce and helps businesses and economies grow.”

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments, and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team strength on the ground works closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.

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