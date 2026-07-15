Dubai, UAE; Asia Partners IFBD Limited, a Hong Kong-based global sports, arts and entertainment investment and intellectual property (IP) holder, has appointed JLL as its strategic advisor to support the expansion of the CR7 Life Museum and store, and FIFA Museum and store across the Middle East. Capitalising on the region’s rapidly developing sports and entertainment market, the announcement was made during the official opening of the FIFA Museum in Hong Kong attended by key representatives from both companies.

Asia Partners IFBD Limited has successfully developed and operated the CR7 Life Museum and store and FIFA Museum and store experiences in Hong Kong, with additional CR7 Life concepts opening imminently in other geographies, showcasing the growing global demand for immersive sports and entertainment attractions. Building on this success, the firm is strategically pursuing opportunities to bring internationally recognised concepts to key destinations around the world, particularly in the Middle East.

Leveraging its extensive global platform and established Middle East presence, JLL’s dedicated Sports and Entertainment Hub will provide comprehensive advisory services including market assessment and partner outreach.

Filipe Trigo Gonçalves, Chairman of Asia Partners IFBD Limited, said: “Our success with the CR7 Life Museum and FIFA Museum in Hong Kong proves the global demand for immersive sports IP. The Middle East, with its dynamic development and passionate fanbase, is the natural next step for these iconic concepts. We are confident that JLL's strategic advisory will be instrumental in identifying the right partners and platforms to bring these experiences to new audiences across the region.”

Ahmed Abas, Head of JLL’s International Sports and Entertainment Hub added: “This collaboration is a pivotal strategic alignment, expanding JLL’s advisory into the burgeoning global sports IP market. The Middle East, with its significant investments and national visions, presents an unparalleled fit for the CR7 Life Museum and FIFA Museum. Our global platform and regional extensive experience advising investors, developers, and public-sector organisations on complex tourism and destination projects worldwide will be critical to navigating this dynamic landscape and translating opportunity into tangible value.”

This partnership marks an important milestone in the international growth of both museum concepts and reflects a shared commitment to delivering iconic sports experiences that create long-term tourism, economic, and community value. Furthermore, it exemplifies the intent of JLL’s Sports and Entertainment Hub, leveraging its global experience including managing over US$87 billion in project value worldwide, to unlock the sector’s immense potential in the region.

JLL's International Sports and Entertainment Hub is based in Riyadh and connects leading global operators with local demand while actively supporting clients across the innovation, development, and optimization of assets in this fast-growing sector. The end-to-end services across the full real estate lifecycle will cover a wide range of S&E assets, including stadiums and arenas, theme and adventure parks, multi-utility sports destinations, cinemas and theatres, family entertainment centres, e-gaming VR hubs, and tourist attractions.

About Asia Partners IFBD Corporation

Asia Partners is a leading Hong Kong-based company specializing in intellectual property (IP) investment within the global sports, arts, and entertainment sectors. By bridging the gap between international cultural heritage, sports entertainment, and institutional capital, the firm explores unparalleled commercial opportunities and global growth. Beyond its iconic sports portfolio, which features the CR7® LIFE brand, Play Bonito®, Global Football Summit, and SoccerLAB, Asia Partners has strategically expanded into the cultural sector with the recent acquisition of premier arts museum IPs such as Gaudi Museum. Through institutional asset localization and high-end experiential concepts, Asia Partners is uniquely positioned to drive the future of premium IP monetization across the world. Visit https://www.asiapartners-global.com for extra information.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company with annual revenue of $26.1 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 113,000 as of December 31, 2025. For over 200 years, clients have trusted JLL, a Fortune 500® company, to help them confidently buy, build, occupy, manage and invest across a variety of industries and property types, including office, industrial, hotel, multi-family, retail and data centre properties. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. Powered by rich global datasets and leading technology capabilities, we provide coordinated, end-to-end delivery of real estate services for a broad range of global clients who represent a wide variety of industries. Through LaSalle Investment Management, we invest for clients on a global basis in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. For further information, visit jll.com

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1800 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Nairobi. For further information, visit jll-mena.com

Media Contact:

Medha Sandrasagara

JLL MEA |

Medha.Sandrasagara@jll.com

Nisha Celina | Reem AlTajer

Burson | jll-mena@bursonglobal.co