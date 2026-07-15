Dubai, UAE – Nemetschek Arabia, part of the Nemetschek Group, one of the world’s leading software providers for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AEC/O) industry, today announced the regional availability of Bluebeam Max across the Middle East, bringing advanced automation, intelligent markups, and AI-powered reviews to architecture, engineering, and construction professionals across the region.

The new premium Bluebeam subscription is designed to help project teams build faster, work smarter, and reduce risk by streamlining collaboration and improving project outcomes across the entire building lifecycle. Existing customers can easily upgrade to access the comprehensive set of innovations and powerful tools.

The launch comes at a pivotal time for the Middle East’s construction and infrastructure sectors, where the rapid pace of regional mega-projects demands unprecedented levels of efficiency, accuracy, and tech-driven project delivery.

“As countries across the Middle East continue to accelerate ambitious national development agendas and smart city initiatives, the construction sector is increasingly looking to AI-powered technologies that can improve efficiency, collaboration, and decision-making,” said Eng. Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director of Nemetschek Arabia. “Bluebeam Max aligns strongly with the region’s digital transformation ambitions by enabling project teams to automate workflows, reduce complexity, and deliver projects with greater speed and precision. We see tremendous potential for AI-enabled platforms to support the next generation of infrastructure and urban development across the Middle East.”

The capabilities of Bluebeam Max strengthen the Build & Construct segment of the Nemetschek Group by connecting field, office, and design teams more seamlessly and making project data more usable across the Nemetschek ecosystem, supported by advanced AI capabilities that enable smarter workflows across the entire building lifecycle.

“AI is ushering in a new era for the built environment – one where complexity becomes manageable and data becomes actionable,” said Usman Shuja, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Division Officer, Build & Construct, Nemetschek Group; and CEO of Bluebeam. “Adding Bluebeam Max as part of the Nemetschek Group portfolio allows us to unlock even more value for customers across our ecosystem and underlines the Group’s commitment to driving AI-powered innovation for the construction industry.”

First unveiled at Bluebeam’s Unbound 2025 conference, Bluebeam Max was initially introduced to selected customers under a beta program, delivering strong early results across design and construction workflows. Now widely available, Bluebeam Max expands the power of Bluebeam Revu with advanced automation and AI tools that reduce manual work, accelerate project delivery, and improve coordination between stakeholders across increasingly complex construction environments.

More than 2,000 early adopters in the beta program have already reported significant productivity gains with Bluebeam Max in preconstruction, design coordination, and construction management. Bluebeam Max is now available across the Middle East as an upgrade option for existing Bluebeam subscription customers and for trial and purchase through the Bluebeam webstore. Customers can learn more, sign up, and purchase Bluebeam Max by visiting the Bluebeam Max website.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a global Construction AI leader and software provider driving the digital transformation of the AEC/O and media industries. With our deep domain expertise and intelligent, connected software solutions, we enable customers to turn data into real-time insights and smarter decisions throughout the entire lifecycle of buildings and infrastructure from ideation through planning, visualization, construction, operation, and renovation. Our AI-powered technologies and open standards approach boost productivity, collaboration, and sustainability for architects, engineers, contractors, building operators, and creative professionals. More than 7 million users worldwide rely on our customer-centric, human-led AI solutions. Founded by Professor Georg Nemetschek in 1963, today we employ over 4,500 experts globally and are ISO 27001-certified, underlining our strong commitment to data security and trustworthy digital innovation.

The Nemetschek Group, listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 1.19 billion and an EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025.

nemetschek.com

For more information, please contact:

Sarah Abdullah Aljasser, Nemetschek Group

E: Marketing.Arabia@nemetschek.com

Christiane Salem, ProGlobal Media

E: christiane.salem@proglobal.agency