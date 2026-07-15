Manama, Bahrain, The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (the BIBF) has reaffirmed its commitment to developing future-ready leaders and strengthening organisational capabilities through its strategic partnership with Namaa X, following the successful completion of the platform's inaugural international delegation to Scotland.

As the Kingdom's leading provider of education and professional development, the BIBF continues to expand its regional and international collaborations that deliver world-class learning experiences and equip organisations with the skills required to navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving business landscape.

The Scotland delegation brought together senior representatives from Bahrain, Oman and the United Kingdom to strengthen partnerships with globally recognised academic institutions and specialist organisations, including Insights Learning and Development, the University of St Andrews, the University of Aberdeen and Durham University. The visit explored opportunities for executive education, destination learning, research collaboration and innovative leadership development programmes that will benefit organisations across the GCC.

Through its strategic partnership with Namaa X, the BIBF is extending its impact beyond traditional learning by contributing to an integrated ecosystem that combines executive education, leadership development, organisational transformation and international knowledge exchange. This collaboration reflects the Institute's continued focus on delivering practical, future-focused learning solutions that empower leaders, strengthen institutions and support sustainable economic growth.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, said: "At the BIBF, we believe that developing exceptional leaders requires more than academic excellence. It demands exposure to global perspectives, meaningful collaboration and learning experiences that address the evolving needs of organisations. Our strategic partnership with Namaa X reflects our shared commitment to building leadership capability, accelerating organisational transformation and equipping individuals and institutions with the skills needed to thrive in the future economy."

He also added: "By combining the BIBF's expertise in professional education with Namaa X's growing international ecosystem, we are creating new opportunities for organisations across the GCC to access globally recognised knowledge, innovative leadership frameworks and transformational learning experiences that deliver measurable impact."

The partnership aligns with the Kingdom of Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 by supporting human capital development, innovation and organisational excellence. Together, the BIBF and Namaa X will continue to develop programmes that enable leaders and organisations to embrace change, foster innovation and enhance long-term competitiveness.

The collaboration also reinforces the BIBF's strategy of working alongside leading international universities, industry experts and specialist organisations to ensure that its programmes remain relevant, globally benchmarked and responsive to the evolving needs of the regional market.

As organisations continue to navigate technological disruption, changing workforce expectations and increasing global competition, the BIBF remains committed to providing transformative learning experiences that develop resilient leaders, future-ready workforces and high-performing organisations across Bahrain and the wider GCC.