Enhanced Manara store set for Q4 2026 launch as NRTC Group scales access to organic living across the UAE.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: NRTC Group today shared an update on the continued development of Ripe Organic following its acquisition of the business in December 2025, outlining plans to strengthen the brand’s retail footprint and broaden access to organic and wellness-led products across the UAE.

As part of this strategy, NRTC Group is working towards a soft launch of an enhanced Ripe Organic store in Al Manara in Q4 2026. The upgraded store will significantly increase product range and display capacity, creating a stronger in-store experience and enabling customers to access a more complete organic basket in one destination.

Today, Ripe Organic offers approximately 600+ product lines, reflecting its evolution from a specialist fresh produce business into a broader organic and conscious-living brand. Fresh produce remains at the heart of the assortment, accounting for 327 fruit, vegetable and leafy-green lines, including 258 vegetable and leafy-green products and 69 fruit varieties.

Beyond produce, the brand offers an extensive organic and natural-living range spanning local eggs, pantry staples, teas and infusions, juices and functional beverages, dairy and plant-based products, snacks, nuts, cooking essentials, selected poultry and seafood, as well as mindful household and personal-care products.

The current assortment sources from approximately 15 countries, including the UAE, India, The Netherlands, Kenya, Egypt, Lebanon, Italy, Spain, Turkey, France, Belgium, China, Mexico, Peru and Argentina, combining locally grown products with carefully selected international origins. Ripe Organic is also expanding its range of Indian fruits and vegetables, creating new opportunities to serve growing consumer demand and seasonal preferences.

"Consumers across the UAE are increasingly embracing organic and wellness-focused lifestyles, and our experience shows strong acceptance of organic products when they are readily available and easy to access," said Mohammed Alrifai, CEO, NRTC Group. "Our focus is to make organic living more visible, accessible and convenient by expanding choice, enhancing the customer experience and bringing a broader organic basket closer to where people live."

Ripe Organic currently serves customers through its flagship Manara store, its e-commerce platform, and leading last-mile delivery partners including InstaShop, Deliveroo and Careem. The brand is also available through major retail partners across the UAE, including Spinneys, Carrefour, Union Coop, Abu Dhabi Coop, Al Ain Coop, SPAR, Lulu and Emirates Coop, while supplying hospitality and foodservice customers such as Emirates Flight Catering, The Address Hotels, Jumeirah Bay Hotel and Common Grounds Cafe.

Subject to the successful rollout and performance of the enhanced Manara store, NRTC Group plans to explore further expansion opportunities into selected neighbourhoods by Q1 2027. The objective is to increase visibility and availability in communities where demand for organic, wellness-led and health-conscious products continues to grow.

“The development reinforces NRTC Group’s commitment to building a more accessible organic retail ecosystem in the UAE, one that brings together fresh produce, everyday grocery essentials and conscious-living products under a single trusted brand,” added Mr. Alrifai.

About NRTC Group

Founded in 1973, NRTC Group (Nassar Al Rifai Trading Company) is one of the region’s leading importers, distributors, and processors of fresh fruits and vegetables, with operations spanning the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Egypt. Built on a fully integrated farm-to-fork ecosystem, the Group oversees global sourcing, farming, processing, packaging, logistics, distribution, and consumer delivery across multiple markets.

NRTC Group’s portfolio includes: NRTC (UAE & KSA distribution), Mirak (UAE-based production, packing and processing), Mahsool, Taaza, Al Hashemeya Farms – Egypt (strategic farmland acquisition enhancing upstream supply), and Ripe Organic (a newly acquired homegrown brand serving the organic and clean-label retail segment).

With sourcing from 50+ global origins, advanced supply chain infrastructure, and a strong presence across retail, HORECA, government, and e-commerce channels, NRTC Group plays a key role in supporting local farming, strengthening regional food resilience, and advancing the UAE’s Food Security Strategy 2051 as part of the wider Ghitha Holding / IHC ecosystem.

For more information visit www.nrtcgroup.com

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Nandini Vohra

The Guild

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