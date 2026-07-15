Cvent backs the reveal with a multi-year $1 billion investment plan, accelerating the company's mission to build technology that powers the highest-performing events on the planet

Dubai — Cvent today unveiled a new brand identity at Cvent CONNECT, its flagship industry and customer conference. The launch comes at a defining moment for the broader business landscape: As AI makes content, outreach, and personalisation infinitely scalable, audiences are growing more sceptical. In response, organisations are looking for ways to more meaningfully engage with their customers and prospects. Increasingly, they find that answer in events – 98%¹ of marketers and event professionals say in-person and community-based events are central to their marketing strategy.

Research shows the more the world automates, the more a room full of real people is worth. Cvent calls this shift the Presence Premium™: the rising value of the human connection in an AI-first world.

"In a world where AI can generate almost anything, people are craving something real," said Reggie Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Cvent. "When the world around us is so noisy, choosing to be present is the rarest signal in modern business. This is the argument for why events belong at the centre of every organisation's growth strategy, and it's the signal we built our brand around. This new brand is bolder, performance-driven, and built for what's next. We truly believe that through our customers, our ecosystem, and our technology, we can show the world what events can do."

A Billion-Dollar Investment in Presence

Cvent unveiled the new brand at its largest Cvent CONNECT yet, with nearly 5,000 attendees onsite in Nashville and thousands more joining online. The company also announced plans to invest more than $1 billion in technology, AI, and product innovation², marking the largest investment of its kind in company history.

Industry data supports the shift Cvent is signalling. In a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Cvent, 70% of leaders said events matter more, not less, as AI floods every channel with synthetic content. Earlier this week, separate Cvent research fielded by Censuswide found that 85% of respondents say AI-generated content has made it harder to build trust with audiences, and 81% said audience trust increased following an in-person event.

"Brand has always been about perception and the story people tell about you when you're not in the room," said Amy Lucia, Chief Marketing Officer of Cvent. "For a company that exists to prove what events can do, we needed a brand bold enough to match that conviction. This is it, and the research behind it gives every event professional, marketer, and hospitality leader something they've never had before: proof that presence performs."

The Cvent Difference

Cvent has long built its platform around a belief that customers deserve more from their technology partner. More intelligence, more proof, more scale, and a partner willing to be held accountable for their outcomes. That's the standard the new brand is built around, and the Cvent difference that delivers it:

A Trusted, AI-Powered Platform. Cvent has powered more than eight million events, is trusted by 89% of the Fortune 100, and is delivering AI-powered reinvention across the platform through CventIQ™.

A Data Advantage. When an organisation's events are all run on Cvent, the data doesn't just accumulate, it compounds. Cvent puts event data to work before, during, and after every event — unifying sourcing, registration, attendance, and engagement into a fully connected, insight-rich picture that turns event activity into measurable business outcomes.

An Unrivalled Ecosystem. Cvent connects nearly 340,000 venues and 150,000+ planners, drives more than $20 billion in sourcing volume annually, and continues to bring the broader industry together through its award-winning advocacy programmes and a highly engaged global Cvent Community of more than 200,000 users.

Deep Expertise. With 25+ years in event technology, 800+ of its own events running on Cvent annually, and a 24/7 customer service team, Cvent is pairing platform scale with practical experience, industry leadership, and a commitment to design for the future.

The Brand is Just the Beginning

Cvent's new promise is further strengthened by the launch of a new thought leadership arm: the Cvent Center for Event Insights, which will work uniquely at the intersection of events, hospitality and technology; unlocking research, best practices and ideas that move the industry forward.

In the months ahead, customers will see the next generation of Cvent come to life across the company's products, events, and content. To learn more about the new Cvent story, read insights from Cvent CMO, Amy Lucia, and perspectives from CEO and Founder, Reggie Aggarwal, on the Presence Premium; or visit the website here.

About Cvent

Cvent builds technology to power the highest performing events on the planet. With its purpose-built and AI-powered platform, data insights, unrivalled ecosystem, and deep expertise, Cvent helps its customers deliver real event outcomes.

Cvent gives event professionals the technology to run in-person, virtual, and hybrid events of any size, marketers the solutions to deliver event-led growth, and hotels, venues, and destinations a leading global marketplace to win and keep business. With intelligent tools across the event lifecycle, real-time analytics, personalised attendee experiences, and $20B+ in group business sourced through the ecosystem annually, Cvent delivers the AI-driven technology, insight, and scale customers need to power high-performing events and better outcomes.

445,000+ users across 34,000+ organisations rely on Cvent. With enterprise-grade security and compliance, hundreds of industry accolades, leading customer satisfaction, 8M+ events managed, and its third consecutive year as a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader for Event Marketing and Management Platforms, customers around the world trust Cvent to deliver when it matters most. Learn more at Cvent.com

Media Contact:

Rachita Sharma

Cvent Corporate Communications

Email: rachita.sharma@cvent.com