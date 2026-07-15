Manama, Volarix Global W.L.L., a Bahrain-based company specializing in technology, innovation, and energy infrastructure, has announced the formation of an integrated platform in the Kingdom of Bahrain, established to develop and deploy next-generation systems across advanced energy, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, electric mobility, and regulated financial technology.

Through this new platform, Volarix Global will coordinate and manage a portfolio of strategic technology projects and partnerships across several vital sectors, including AI-ready data centers, advanced energy systems, EV charging infrastructure, electric vehicle platforms, regulated digital banking infrastructure, and energy-backed digital finance solutions.

The company will launch these projects through a phased development strategy, with each project to be announced once the required commercial, technical, and regulatory stages have been completed.

The company’s initial leadership structure includes His Excellency Shaikh Saud Bin Salman Alkhalifa, Chairman; Mr Dwayne Corbitt, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr Tawfeek Almoosa, Chief Operating Partner.

Commenting on the announcement, His Excellency Shaikh Saud Bin Salman Alkhalifa said that Volarix Global’s long-term vision is focused on advancing infrastructure-led economic development, long-term energy security, digital transformation, industrial development, and sustainable economic growth through strategic partnerships with governments, sovereign institutions, regulatory bodies, technology partners, and the private sector.

From his side, Mr Dwayne Corbitt, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Volarix Global W.L.L., said: “Volarix Global has been created to bring together infrastructure, energy, mobility, and digital finance into an integrated platform that supports long-term development. Our strategy is based on clear project phases and a disciplined implementation approach, with each project to be announced once the appropriate regulatory, commercial, and operational requirements have been completed.”

Mr Tawfeek Almoosa, Chief Operating Partner, commented: “As Volarix Global continues to advance its platform, we look forward to sharing further updates as key project milestones are achieved, including progress in regulatory engagement, strategic partnerships, site development, infrastructure deployment, and operations across our core verticals.”

About Volarix Global W.L.L.

Volarix Global W.L.L. is a Bahrain-based technology, innovation, and energy infrastructure company established to develop and deploy next-generation systems across advanced energy, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, electric mobility, regulated financial technology, and energy-backed digital finance.

The company is building a coordinated platform designed to support infrastructure-led economic development, energy security, digital transformation, and sustainable long-term growth across international markets. Volarix Global’s initiatives will be introduced through a phased development strategy as each project reaches the appropriate commercial, technical, and regulatory milestones.

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